WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast to give an update on his daughter, former 10-time women’s champion Charlotte Flair, who is currently out of action. The Nature Boy guesses that the Queen will be gone for at least a year recovering from her upcoming surgery.

She’s fine, but this time she knows, and her personal physician and the company doctors have reinforced it, that she can’t hurry the process. Otherwise, we’re going to be right back. With the stuff that she does, the moonsaults and the way she lands and taking knees and everything, she’s got to be a 100%. And she will be. So she’ll be fine just has to be patient and heal. The rotator cuffs, you got to let those heal. You gotta let the knees [heal], and I got to remind her sometimes like Seth was off for a year. She’s likely out for a year. It’s not the end. You’ll come back.

