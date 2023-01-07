Ric Flair is incredibly happy and proud of Charlotte following her return to WWE, which saw the Queen dethrone Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown women’s champion.

The Nature Boy spoke about his daughter during a recent appearance on the After The Bell podcast, where he and Corey Graves broke down Charlotte’s return and what it means for her future. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Charlotte’s return to WWE:

I started crying again. I always do. I’m so happy for her. I knew she was coming back. I knew she was coming back, but I assumed the Rumble like everybody else. She doesn’t tell me anything. She says I have a big mouth [laughs]. I’m so proud of her. It’s unbelievable.

How the time off for Charlotte has been really good for her:

I’m so happy for her. [The wedding] happened at a time where she could take a break. The arm thing with Rhonda, and she got hit in the mouth in that same match and had a major issue with her teeth. But it was a well-deserved rest, and sometimes it’s good to walk away from it. There was certainly no loss of respect with Ronda Rousey. I thought they had a hell of a match. It was a good opportunity to get away. She and [Andrade] have had an opportunity to spend a lot of time together. They bought a new home. It’s really been good for her. But at the same time, I know how she bad she wanted to her back in, too. After a while, all that gets old, and now I want back in. She’s doing great. I’ve never seen her this happy, really in a long time.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)