Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed Chris Jericho’s PWG appearance.

Jericho teamed up with Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker to defeat Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, SB KENTo, Jonathan Gresham, and Michael Oku on January 8th on the second night of BOLA.

“No. Because they’re the WWE [laughs]. Why would they endorse something else? I mean, I get it. First of all, I’m the first to say I don’t know everything, but I’ve never heard of the company you’re talking about. They may never have heard of me, but I don’t think that’s the case [laughs]. Right now, I’m focused on the fact that two hours of Flair is worth more than two hours of live TV [in reference to his ‘To Be The Man’ Peacock documentary],” Flair said.

H/T to Fightful for the transcription