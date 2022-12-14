Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked about Eric Bischoff recently stating that Flair didn’t draw money for WCW, and that is why he had to sign Hulk Hogan:

“He didn’t get Hulk Hogan. I went and got Hulk Hogan. He didn’t know Hulk Hogan. Why would Hulk Hogan know a piss ant working downstairs in a camera room? I drove to Orlando with them while they met in Hulk’s trailer (on Hulk’s movie set). He didn’t go find Hulk Hogan. He didn’t find Savage. He didn’t find Piper. I did and I put them all over for him.”

Flair was then asked whether Bischoff saying that Flair and The Horseman didn’t draw money was what reignited their feud:

“I’ve gone back and all I said was he’s an arrogant pr*ck, but now I can say he’s an arrogant pr**k with no friends. Now he’s pissed off Arn and Tully. I will say this, asking why they put him on it (his documentary). They basically said to me that they wanted people to see what I had to put up with to end up where I am today. That’s a good enough answer. He actually was worse for me than Jim Herd and worse for the business.”

Finally, Flair was asked what he will thank Bischoff for:

“Even if it wasn’t in my documentary, I would say the same thing. If someone said, ‘What do you think of Eric Bischoff ‘, I’d say, ‘You know what? Eric and I have been friends off and on and I respect him for two things. He called me when my son died, which is more than a couple other people that I can name did, and he did the right thing, I swear to God, and people will be mad at me for saying this, when Charles (Robinson) and I wrestled Savage and Madusa and Randy jumped off the top rope and broke Charles’ ribs and almost killed him (and collapsed his lung), Randy didn’t give him a fu**ing dime. Eric wrote him a check for 25 grand. So I will thank Eric for that.’” “Here’s another thing that I’ll never get over, two other things that Eric did that I thought were unbelievable, and I’m sticking up for my friends here. I thought it was horrible they brought Liz back with Luger with Randy there and I thought it was even worse that he brought Sid back without telling Arn.”

