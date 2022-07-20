The legendary Ric Flair was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to hype up his Last Match, and discuss a number of different topics including how happy he is to have been added back into WWE’s signature intro. Check out the Nature Boy’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says he personally thanked Vince McMahon for putting him back into WWE intro:

“I went and saw Vince yesterday [Monday] to personally thank him because they were in Tampa. It made me feel like my world had changed again. It made me feel a lot better than when they took me off.”

How everything McMahon has said to him has come true:

“Everything Vince McMahon has ever said to me has come true and he said, ‘I promise you I’ll put you back on it,’ and he did. I went over there and thanked him.”

