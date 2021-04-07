During his appearance on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Ric Flair spoke on how he felt mistreated by Eric Bischoff over the disparity in pay between he and Kevin Greene in 1997. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s the deal. I know you don’t remember this, but the funny thing about this — and these are the things that got major heat with me with Eric [Bischoff]. He paid Kevin Greene, who just passed away but a very close friend of mine, more for that [match at Slamboree 1997] and the TV’s leading into it than he paid me in a year. Okay, that’s heat. Okay, and then number two, he and Piper — Kevin stayed there [in Charlotte, NC], Piper went home, I go to Asheville [for Nitro] with you guys and all three I take your finishes. Boom-lick in the middle of the ring. Which is fine, but why is it just me? I look back on it now and say, ‘of course I get why it was me, but you know Eric — it was cool when we won in Charlotte, okay.

Credit: Pro Wrestling 4 Life. H/T 411Mania.