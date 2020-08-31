During his appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Ric Flair revealed his favorite Wrestlemania match to be his encounter with Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania 24. Here’s what he had to say:

My favorite match personally at WrestleMania was when I wrestled Shawn Michaels when I retired. That was 80,000 people, and it just had that kind of a farewell and you’re wrestling the guy that is the greatest performer in the ring ever in Shawn. It was a tremendous experience for me. That was the same card that Big Show and Floyd Mayweather, John Legend sang the anthem, and Kim Kardashian was there. It was loaded. It was a great night for me and a great night for wrestling.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Bill Simmons. H/T 411Mania.