Ric Flair & Andrade El Idolo vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal (w/ Karen Jarrett) headlined Flair’s Last Match event at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31, 2022.

Flair was victorious in the bout as he forced Jarrett to submit with the figure four. The event was a success as it drew a gate of over $448,000 and pulled in over 24,000 buys on PPV.

While speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Flair was asked about his last match, and he noted that he was happy with it as he felt like he needed to go out the right way.

“I’m very happy with it. I needed to give it one more shot. I feel like I didn’t go out the right way, and to have the relationship now that I do with Andrade, with Charlotte, to have a son-in-law like him to be a tag team partner, for him to tag with me and have the whole family there and his family, who I’ve gotten to know well, it was big for all of them. It was especially big for me because my entire family was there and the only person to get an opportunity to do that twice. Once in 2008 with Shawn Michaels and now with my son-in-law in Nashville, it was big,” he said.

Quotes via Fightful