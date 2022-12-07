Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast.

During it, he spoke about his upcoming Peacock documentary. “Becoming Ric Flair” will premiere on December 26 on Peacock. The two-hour documentary is a partnership between WWE and Tom Rinaldi.

“They didn’t harness me at all. As they promised, they wouldn’t edit, and it’s spot on. It’s emotional. There’s a lot of Reid in it, even footage I hadn’t seen of Reid. Ashley is in it a lot. Megan is in it a lot. Wendy is in a lot. Taker is in it, Steve, Hulk, George Kittle. It’s got a lot of new people. Stephen A. Smith really, really put me over. It’s one thing to have people in the business put you over, but it’s the people on the outside that think you’ve accomplished something that means just as much.”

