The legendary Ric Flair recently spoke with Conrad Thompson about a variety of subjects, including Mark Carrano being let go by WWE, on being worried about disrespecting Roman Reigns, and his relationship with Bad Bunny. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Mark Carrano getting let go by WWE:

I’m gonna tell you the truth, I’ve reached out to him [Mark Carrano] three different times and haven’t heard a word back. So I basically have no comment. I don’t know what to say, and, you know, I can’t from the bottom of my heart believe that he was ever malicious. Who knows? Sometimes, the job just gets too tough for too long.

Says he was concerned he lost the respect of Roman Reigns during the time he filed for “The Man” during Becky Lynch’s big run:

I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns because when that whole [The] Man thing went upside down and all that, had to file the trademark and whatever transpired, means nothing now. I think people — and I walked right up to him. I said, ‘Can I have a minute of your time?’ And I said, ‘Hey, it means a lot to me,’ because you want the kids to look forward to you coming. Not, ‘Man, here he comes again.’ Does that make sense? Especially when you have a daughter who’s at the most elite position she could be in, or son, either way, you know what I mean? You just don’t want to be that person.

Believes that Vince Russo and Eric Bischoff nearly killed his legacy during his run in WCW:

It’s funny, the next day I got a call from Jim Ross. He was obviously on a car phone. He said, ‘You ready to go to work?’ And I said, ‘Yeah man’ and then I never heard from him for a year. Not quite a year but not ‘till November, right? Or September. Happiest day of my life. Without that day — I just told Ariel [Helwani] that on his podcast. Without that day, without me going back there [WWE/F], my legacy was dead. [Vince] Russo and [Eric] Bischoff had killed my legacy. You’ll never convince me. I cannot think of one thing they did for me that sent me into the Hall Of Fame for WWE, can you?

On his relationship with Bad Bunny:

Yeah, he [Bad Bunny] did great. Absolutely fabulous. You know, I talked to him before and after and he was nice enough to participate in that A&E special that you’re [Conrad Thompson] in that will be on. It’s gonna air Father’s Day so, yeah. So we’ll get a chance to watch that together somehow but, he’s in that and he was nice enough to take the time out of his schedule. Kind of the story of how we met and everything which is strange enough at WrestleMania, at Raw Reunion. But it was great, we’ve been friends ever since and you know he had me at the Latin awards, remember a couple years ago? I had just gotten out of the hospital like six months prior to that so, but he’s just a great guy and is a guy that I think climbed that ladder and reached a level of success that — those are the ones that you really have a lot of time for because they don’t forget you, you know what I mean?

