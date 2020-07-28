Ric Flair On His Wife Wendy’s Battle With COVID-19: “She’s Doing Much Better”

The Nature Boy Ric Flair was the latest guest on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast where the former 16-time world champion provided an update on his wife Wendy, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Flair states that while Wendy is still not 100%, she is doing much better.

She’s doing great. Much better. Not 100%, but she’s doing much better,” Flair said. “It’s been over three weeks now, but it’s just was a nightmare. All of a sudden, it just came on her, and then, of course, you backtrack and figure out where it came from. She was really sick. I’d take her to the hospital twice for IV one, just to make sure she was okay. Of course, they released her both times after keeping her for a couple of hours, but you can’t be careful enough. In the world I live in, you just double-check and cross-examine everybody. It’s brutal.

He later comments on the virus outbreak, stating that he’s already seen a lot in his lifetime and the best we can do as a society is hope for the best.

Be quite honest with you, I was telling someone the other day, ‘You look at my age and you’re just a young guy. But you just want to know where the kids are. Your kids and my grandkids and even my kids now, what do they have to look forward to?’ It’s such an unknown right now and it’s just very disturbing. It just gets everybody insecure and on edge and I haven’t seen this before I think in my lifetime. I’ve seen a lot! All we can do is hope for the best for everybody.

