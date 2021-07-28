During his interview with SI, Ric Flair praised John Cena and spoke about his upcoming match against Roman Reigns. Here’s what he had to say:

John Cena, the man’s a star. He gave 10 years, every day of his life, to the business, and he is still finding new ways to work hard. John just doesn’t know any other way. It’s been a pleasure to see every piece of work he’s done so far since coming back. John represents WWE at the highest level. I’m as big a John Cena fan as you can find. Look at what’s in store. John working Roman Reigns—that’s going to be special.

Credit: SI.