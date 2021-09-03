During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Ric Flair spoke out against Becky Lynch beating Bianca Belair in 27 seconds at Summerslam. Here’s what he had to say:

I didn’t like. Sometimes, I don’t understand what they do with anybody, Ashley included. But I didn’t like it at all. I think Bianca worked so hard. She’s really a nice person, and I like her husband. There’s a lot of things that make her pretty unique.

I actually was hoping that someday, I thought it could be Bianca and Charlotte could really be huge one day. Obviously, the two best athletes in the women’s division. I mean, both Division I athletes, legitimately. And that’s a whole different way of telling a story, building up to an event, you know what I mean. Plus, the fact that they can do some stuff that nobody else can.