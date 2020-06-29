Ric Flair On How He Views His Wrestlemania Resume

During an interview with WrestlingInc., Ric Flair revealed that he doesn’t believe that he’s ever had a good match at Wrestlemania. Here’s what he had to say:

No, I don’t think I had a good Mania match. Nothing that Ric Flair could deliver on. I think I could have been really good with Randy [Savage] but he was so preoccupied. That was the last time he and Liz were together. That day was the last time they were together – they went their separate ways. They weren’t living together at that time. I’m not 100 percent sure on what the exact living conditions were but, to my knowledge, they weren’t together and Randy was so upset. We got through it and it was okay. But I would never want to be remembered for that match by any means.”

Well, that would be my favorite with Shawn, of course. But, once again, I had no self-confidence going into that ring and he made it so easy for me. But once again, I walked out of that ring saying to myself, ‘Why couldn’t I have been me for just 30 minutes?’ I don’t have any aches or pains. I already know that I’m a cosmetic nightmare walking in, so that’s on your mind. But to be so preoccupied with not being good that you forget something that you normally do – I wasn’t in it. Afterwards I was great. I had a couple of beers and I was Ric Flair. But it’s one of those things that’s impossible to explain and I’ve tried a thousand times. Until you’ve felt that that sensation of a lack of self-confidence… Right now, Wendy’s sitting with me and Wendy talks to me like Hunter used to. ‘You need to know who you are…’ But if I had had someone with the approach that Wendy has with me, you know, where I was happy and content and in love and that was one side of my life I could lean on rather than trying to be Ric Flair all the time, I would have been so much better for so much longer.