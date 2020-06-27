Ric Flair On How He Would Approach Wrestling The Undertaker

During an interview with Metro, Ric Flair discussed the different approach he would take to wrestling a match against The Undertaker. Here’s what he had to say:

People don’t wanna see me suplex him off the top rope. People don’t wanna see him wrestle! That’s not what they’re paying to see. When he does these incredible things like jumping over the top rope or walking on the top rope and stomping on a guy’s arm and all this stuff – it’s so apparent that he’s a great athlete. But to me as a talent, I’m thinking to myself, ‘How do I enhance everything he does, from sitting up, where he’s supposed to be dead, to taking the best bumps I can for him.’

