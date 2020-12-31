During an interview with WWE UK, Ric Flair named Shawn Michaels as the greatest worker of all time, followed by Ricky Steamboat. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s not arguable anymore, Shawn is the greatest worker in the history of our business. I think everybody would give that to him.

He carried me in my farewell retirement match, no matter how many people want to think I was holding up my end of it, I was trying to get through it.

At that point in my career I did not have the self-confidence that I needed to have to rise to the occasion and he made it look like I did. I’ve looked back and actually had time the past couple of years to watch some of Shawn’s matches that he had while I was at WCW and Shawn just is a class act.

For my money, in the ring, I’d put him and Ricky Steamboat in a class by themselves. I always liked being around Shawn. As far as a guy in the ring I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody better.