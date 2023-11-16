Ric Flair has massive praise for AEW World Champion, MJF.

The Nature Boy recently met the Salt of the Earth and spoke about their interaction in a new post on social media. He calls the champ special, someone who has the gift for pro-wrestling that “so few have” before claiming that he cannot wait to work with him in the future.

I Met @The_MJF Last Night. OMG! He Has THE GIFT! I’m Honored To Have Met You. Looking Forward To Working With You & Our Relationship Going Forward. You’ve Got A Gift That So Few Have! You’re Special! WOOOOO!

The possibility of doing something with MJF is on the table as Flair signed a multi-year deal with AEW several weeks back. Meanwhile, MJF hyped up his showdown with Jay White at this Saturday’s Full Gear by having an in-depth conversation with Sports Illustrated, which you can check out here. Flair’s tweet can be seen below.