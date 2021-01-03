During his appearance on “Cold As Balls” with Kevin Hart, Ric Flair noted that he didn’t feel like he passed the torch to Charlotte, but rather that she forcibly took it. Here’s what he had to say:

She’s incredible. She blew right by me. I didn’t pass the torch. She took it. [Hart asks if seeing Charlotte’s success is the biggest gift he can get] Yes, far bigger than anything I ever accomplished is to see her not just be good but great.

