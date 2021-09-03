During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Ric Flair shot down rumors that Charlotte would leave the WWE. Here’s what he had to say:

Everybody wants to start some s–t that didn’t exist. Ashley [Charlotte Flair] would never leave there. She’s the happiest she’s ever been, and obviously, they’re not mad at me [otherwise Charlotte wouldn’t have won her 12th title] … I was so excited. I didn’t know. I was so excited for her, and it’s the first one I missed.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.