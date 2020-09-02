During his appearance on WINCLY, Ric Flair discussed Charlotte asking him if he thought she’d be treated in a similar manner as he was by Eric Bischoff. Here’s what he had to say:

So when Eric got hired by the WWE, and these are the kinds of things that really sit deep with me, my daughter called me, who is, arguably, the biggest female star in the history of business. She called me and said, ‘dad, you think it’s going to affect my career that he’s come to work here?’ My daughter, I hope she didn’t remember those days that I had to go through, but it’s the first thing that came to her mind. ‘Is he going to treat me like he did you dad?’ How about that?

That’s powerful, and that’s where I get into that mode. I wasn’t even sure she was aware of all that because she wasn’t a day-to-day wrestling fan. That’s where you get into that fine line between forgiving and forgetting. I never thought about it, but it wouldn’t be unlike him. For some reason, he didn’t like me. A thousand different ways tried to figure it out and like I said, I forgive, but you can’t forget something like that.