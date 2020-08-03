Ric Flair On What He Thinks Is Missing From Today’s Product

During his appearance on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast, Ric Flair cited the lack of big characters and experienced wrestlers as the two biggest issues facing the WWE’s current product. Here’s what he had to say:

I think it’s an immense number of huge characters. Black wrestlers that I got to wrestle, and [Booker] probably did too on the way up, you could probably list 20 guys that you wrestled a hundred times. I don’t think there’s anybody, with the exception of Randy Orton right now on the roster, that had that kind of experience to wrestle that many guys.

I mean, maybe AJ. I’ve got to think about it. I don’t want to go beyond, but it’s hard! In the same subject manner, AJ, Japan – he’s been everywhere. And I thought, wow! When he came out the door and his first time at WWE, you had to think to yourself, man, where has this guy been? Right? And all he’d been to was TNA, I guess Ring of Honor, and Japan. They knew him when he came out of the door. It was huge!