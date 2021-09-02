During his appearance on Oral Sessions, Ric Flair spoke on what he thought WWE’s vision was for him. Here’s what he had to say:

To just get paid, basically, a lot of money. Nothing is wrong with that. I’m doing NWA 73, which is a huge deal. I was the last traveling world champion, 365, twice on Saturday and twice on Sunday. I did that for five years. Not a lot of people can say that. I probably wouldn’t have been able to do that. Not because Vince would have said no. It would have never got to him….I didn’t leave with any animosity. When I almost died four years ago, I found out who my friends were when I woke up, and I found out who my friends were when I left WWE. You’d be surprised, on the positive side, how many people reached out. I can also tell you, people who started rumors, no need to get into that. ‘Oh, he’s going to AEW. He and Tony Khan are friends.’ Yeah, we are friends, but I haven’t heard a word from Tony [Khan]. If he asks you, tell him I’m around [laughs].

You can listen HERE.

