The Nature Boy Ric Flair was recently interviewed by WrestleTalk to discuss whether he’ll return to WWE television after his angle with Randy Orton on Raw, and how much he enjoys Zeina Vega as a manager. Highlights are below.

Whether he’s going to appear again on WWE television:

Well, here’s the thing with me is that the WWE… it’s a dilemma with me. I think that I would be on TV more if it wasn’t for pre-existing health issues, and so it’s with Ric Flair… ‘Yeah, we’d love to have Ric here and we recognize what Ric can or can’t do,’ but it’s kinda like… my wife says it best. They don’t want me to die on their watch and with all the stuff that’s gone on in the last three years, it’s just — I take it as love, you know what I mean? I wish they’d fly me down just to entertain the guys once in a while but, I think they look at me as more of distraction.

Praises Zelina Vega:

Of course I think the world of Manny, or Andrade, and Garza I think is a great kid and I think Zelina right now is the best manager that we’ve had in a while. I mean she’s excellent, she looks the part, she’s extremely athletic. I like it when she gets in the ring a little bit and she’s very strong on the microphone so…

Full interview can be seen above. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)