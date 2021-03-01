During an interview with WrestlingInc., Ric Flair revealed that the WWE made him an offer to come in and wrestle Randy Savage in 1988. Here’s what he had to say:

No. I just talked to Vince [McMahon]. They wanted me to come and wrestle Randy Savage, but I was just too loyal to the NWA. When you’ve been the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, how do you just skip out? Everything is a work in pro wrestling except when you are the NWA Champion. And it should be that way for anybody.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: WrestlingInc.