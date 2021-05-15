The legendary Ric Flair joined Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how the Nature Boy was not a big fan of his recent storyline with WWE women’s division Lacey Evans on Raw, and explains why he believes Chairman Vince McMahon chose him for the angle. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he did not feel comfortable with his storyline with Lacey Evans:

“In this instance, I didn’t [feel comfortable]. The one thing I’ve learned is you’re not going to win a war when someone’s got their mind made up. She most definitely didn’t like it, but the one thing that I can say about me is I always said yes. I didn’t want to be that guy that was always going ‘Oh, that isn’t perfect for me.’ I’ve been buried in the desert by [Vince] Russo, I’ve had my head shaved – I’ve done everything. When that was all over, I was mad but now I just look back and say it wasn’t it. This was something that when I got to TV, Mr. McMahon wasn’t there to argue the point with and he had stuff going on. I don’t like to put the pressure on someone if I can’t talk to him. He just made up his mind.”

Says Vince wanted Evans to succeed due to her Marine background:

“I think a lot of it was because [Lacey] was a marine. God only knows we cannot give enough back to the people that serve in the military, and I think he wanted her to be successful and the way to get successful sometimes is to take two people that are doing really well and give them the rub. She’s a really nice girl and all that, but it didn’t fit this time. We made the best of it, but ultimately, she’s pregnant with her husband now. It was never anything personal. I barely know her, and her whole life is her husband and her daughter. So, I didn’t like that one.”

Explains why Vince chose him to be paired with Evans:

“To him, I’m always going to be the ‘kiss stealin’, wheelin’ dealin’, you know what I mean? Which is great because he likes that. Even though he hated it when I used to say it, he used to say ‘80’s heels don’t draw!’ I’m on the dark match [and complained] and he said, ‘I don’t care, you lead by example around here. These people look up to you.’ You’re not going to win the argument because he’s smarter, and he’s the boss. He may be the smartest guy I’ve ever met. He never stops being the best.”

