WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Terry Funk first worked together back in 1981, and their friendship continues in 2021.

We’ve noted how it was reported that Funk is staying in an assisted living facility in Amarillo, Texas, and dealing with dementia. Tommy Dreamer later talked to Funk himself, and said Funk’s condition was not as bad as everyone thought. You can click here for comments from Dreamer and WWE, along with a statement from a Funk representative, and a quote from Funk himself.

In an update, The Nature Boy took to Twitter this week and posted audio of a recent voicemail message he received from The Funker.

“Hey Flair, this is The Funker, why don’t you ever give me a call? My number… you should have the God damn thing after 40 years. Flair, give me a call. God damn,” Funk said on the message.

Flair captioned the video with a response and said he’s coming to see Funk soon.

He wrote, “Terry, We Have Wrestled For Hours And Have Been Friends For What Seems Like A Lifetime! YOU NEVER QUIT!! Be Strong As Always! I’m Coming To See You Soon!”

The last Flair vs. Funk match took place in February 2000 at the WCW SuperBrawl pay-per-view. The Texas Death Match saw Flair get the win in a bout that went around 15 minutes. Their first match apparently took place in October 1981 for the AJPW promotion in Yokohama, Japan. That bout saw then-NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Flair battle Funk to a Draw in a 2 of 3 Falls match.

Stay tuned for more on Funk and Flair. You can see Flair’s full tweet below:

Terry, We Have Wrestled For Hours And Have Been Friends For What Seems Like A Lifetime! YOU NEVER QUIT!! Be Strong As Always! I’m Coming To See You Soon! pic.twitter.com/pmSuxpenbk — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 7, 2021

