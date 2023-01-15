Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast including Jeff Jarrett and whether Tony Khan should eventually put the Tag Team Titles on Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Here are the highlights:

AEW should put the tag team titles on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal:

“I think they looked great together. I said Jeff is a working fool and I’ve always been a huge fan of Jay Lethal. To me, it wouldn’t be a bad move to put the titles on them.”

Jarrett knowing how to get heat:

“Because he knows how to old school talk. He knows how to be a heel. He doesn’t give a sh*t. He’s gonna piss people off. I’m sure they have given Jeff free hand to interview and say what he thinks, and that’s where the heat comes. Once again, if you don’t feel it, when you walk out there, whether it’s, and obviously it’s not real animosity, but he is saying things that make people mad.”

