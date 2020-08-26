WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke to Raj Giri from Wrestling Inc. to discuss the SummerSlam title matchup between Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton. He also talks about his involvement in the Randy Orton angle, where the Nature Boy received a punt kick from the Viper. Highlights are below.

On the Monday Night Raw angle with Orton:

I just did my own thing. At the end of the day, I think they trust me enough. Now that I’m supposedly more mature, I’m going to deliver something heartfelt… and I didn’t tell him what to say. I said this is designed to get this whole [thing] over, what we’re doing here Randy. It’s designed to enhance what you’re doing right now in the business, and I’ve known him so long. [Orton’s] in the groove. It’s a groove that very few people ever get in. You could be great for a long time, and then you take that step where you’re not just great, you’re whatever the next level is because he’s always been good. He’s at a level that very few people get to, ever.

Calls the SummerSlam match between Orton and McIntyre excellent:

They delivered. What a match, I mean talk about two heavyweights going at it. I was thinking to myself, boy, this is so damn good. There is no winner. There is no loser. I liked the ending. That’s how Kerry Von Erich beat me in Dallas. When you have a match that good, people are waking up today going, it doesn’t matter who won or lost. We as fans won, and that’s the name of the game. God, what a match they had. I really think last night made McIntyre. Randy really made McIntyre. I mean McIntyre’s work was spot on too. I mean it was solid. There was no air. They’re not stopping. No rest holds. They just kept boom boom boom. People look back and say, ‘oh, that’s easy to do.’ It’s not easy to do. They told a great story and no outside interference, which I loved. Nobody is running down. It was just a championship match, and they had a winner. I don’t know whose idea that was, but to me, it was the right thing to do. Once and awhile, a wrestling hold can win you a match. It doesn’t have to be something that was found in Lucha Underground.

Check out Flair’s full comments in the video above. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)