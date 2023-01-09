One of the highlights of Seth Rollins’ 2022 was his long-running feud with Cody Rhodes as he lost to the former AEW star twice – WrestleMania 38 and Hell in a Cell.

Ric Flair recently praised Rollins on his To Be The Man podcast. Flair explained that he was impressed with how Rollins performed while being defeated by Rhodes.

“I give Seth all the credit in the world, it was great. And you know, if a guy wants, it doesn’t hurt Seth. It makes Cody, and the great ones are gonna get beat every day and still be great. That’s my take on it, and losing a fall here or there then they give it back to them, and I thought it was a great match. I thought both matches they had were good…”

Quotes via Inside The Ropes