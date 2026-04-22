Ric Flair is not ruling out a future where WWE could one day be owned by Tony Khan.

Speaking during a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Ric Flair, who is currently under contract with AEW, had high praise for Tony Khan, calling him one of the best people he has ever met.

Flair even suggested that, given the financial power of the Khan family, a WWE acquisition down the line isn’t out of the question.

“Tony Khan is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met in my life,” Flair said. “And you know what, I wouldn’t be surprised, because he has the money to do it, if he doesn’t buy WWE one day. The Khan family’s got more money than God, you know that, right? That $9 billion price on the WWE is nothing to Shad Khan.”

Flair continued, “But more than that, Tony’s provided an opportunity for guys who would never get a chance to work anywhere else, because the WWE is a very difficult, very selective organization. And Tony has offered all of these opportunities. And he pays the guys good. All he cares about is making a product and making sure that people are happy. He’s a very personable guy.”

It’s worth noting that WWE did receive a massive takeover bid in 2023, when Tony Khan reportedly made a near $7 billion offer while the company was on the market.

Ultimately, however, Endeavor secured the deal, bringing WWE and UFC under the same umbrella as part of the TKO Group structure.

Also during the interview, Ric Flair claimed he was banned from WrestleMania for threatening ‘Tiffany Stratton’s husband’ Ludwig Kaiser.