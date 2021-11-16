RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch delivered another promo against her WWE Survivor Series opponent, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, during last night’s go-home RAW. Lynch talked about how she put an end to their friendship when she realized being friends with Flair came with stipulations, and ended the promo by saying she’s going to beat the piss out of Flair at the pay-per-view this Sunday.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter and responded to Lynch’s promo.

“I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE [laughing emoji x 3],” Ric wrote.

You can see the full tweets below, along with footage from Lynch’s promo and what Flair live-tweeted during the segment:

UH OH — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 16, 2021

