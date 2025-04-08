Ric Flair didn’t care for the much talked about back-and-forth between his daughter Charlotte Flair and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton from the April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM, “The Nature Boy” gave his reaction to the controversial promo segment between Charlotte and Tiffany.

“I have an opinion, but I don’t really want to voice it,” he began. “I can say this, it’s very sensitive. I didn’t like it, but wrestling is wrestling. I hate when they use me, but Charlotte said it right, you think that’s the first time hearing my name?”

He continued, “I want to clarify this. She is ten times the athlete that I am. So much better of a worker than I ever was. I can’t do half the things that she does. It’s not like she’s 5’2” and 103 pounds. She’s 5’11 and weighs 145 pounds. She works so hard. Undertaker said it best, ‘The Queen came back and regained her crown.’ She deserves it. She’ll be the best worker in the business, female, until the day she decides to retire.”

Flair was then asked what would happen if someone crossed the line in a promo.

“It never happened,” he said. “I’m 0-4. There is a reason I’m 0-4. When you’re gone six months at a time, people say, ‘Why did you get married when you’re gone?'”

Show co-host David LeGreca then mentioned how he was surprised Charlotte’s personal life was brought up without clearance ahead of time.

“I don’t know the answer to that,” Flair responded. “I would assume there was no discussion of that before, but I don’t have any idea. I’m not privy to know that. I would imagine they probably didn’t discuss it.”

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend was then asked by the other show co-host, Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley), if he thinks anything positive came from the polarizing segment from the 4/4 blue brand show building up their WrestleMania 41 title tilt later this month.

“Well, they’re talking about it,” he said. “They are certainly talking about it now, at the expense of Ashley’s personal feelings. Wrestling is a strange animal.”

