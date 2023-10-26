Ric Flair made his AEW debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite episode, years after it was believed to have happened, as Flair was revealed as Khan’s gift to Sting, who is set to retire at next year’s Revolution PPV.

Sting praised his tag team partner, Darby Allin, and reminisced about their time in Philadelphia. Flair expressed his excitement for this opportunity to be by Sting’s side until his retirement at Revolution.

Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus then confronted the fan favorites, leading to a trios match being booked for Full Gear. The match will feature the heels against Sting, Allin, and a mystery partner.

Flair’s contract status with AEW remains unclear, but he shared his thoughts on the debut through Twitter.