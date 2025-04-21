During the main event of Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) pay-per-view event, John Cena, with assistance from rapper Travis Scott, dethroned Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to win his record 17th world title.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Cody discussed Cena’s aspirations in Hollywood, stating that the latter’s focus has shifted away from WWE, and it’s now about “kissing James Gunn’s ass.”

Cody said, “John’s focus is no longer on WWE. It’s about Hollywood. It’s about kissing James Gunn’s ass.”

Gunn, who worked with Cena in The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, reacted to Cody’s remarks on Twitter, commenting, “Oh s*it now it’s personal!”

Oh shit now it’s personal! https://t.co/gfqJR4xDNC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 20, 2025

At Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) pay-per-view event, Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and PENTA to win the Intercontinental Championship.

During the WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) post-show press conference, Mysterio addressed his maiden title win in WWE, labeling himself “The GOAT.” He said,

“Do you hear this? I’m used to getting booed. Starting off with the pandemic, with no crowd, and then coming here to have a crowd…honestly I feel like I just need to lose the dead weight, ya know? My deadbeat dad. I feel like I’ve solidified myself because everyone was saying, ‘You’ll never be able to fill Rey’s shoes. You’ll never be bigger than Rey Mysterio. Listen, five years later, four years — I am the greatest Mysterio of all time, the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to Twitter to congratulate the Last Real Champion.

Cena has now surpassed Flair, who is a 16-time World Champion.

Flair tweeted, “Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania”

Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/qwvowzTrhk — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 21, 2025

While Flair was appreciative of Cena’s achievement, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President wasn’t too pleased with the main event of WrestleMania 41 (Night Two).

Speaking on his “83 Weeks” podcast, Bischoff criticized WWE’s direction for Cena vs. Rhodes, calling the WrestleMania 41 (Night Two) headliner lackluster. He said,

“I have to believe when both those guys watch this match back, they’re going to go, ‘We missed it. We missed the mark because that match just didn’t create emotion…the responsibility is equal among the parties. The chemistry wasn’t there. I don’t think the story was there to begin with. The heel turn was soft. I didn’t say it’s bad, but it was soft. It wasn’t compelling. There was nothing that felt different than a million other turns we’ve seen before. Yes, for all of you people who say I never criticize WWE, please pay attention. That story missed the mark from the get-go, and we talked about it here. And it just hasn’t gotten any better. I believe it had a lack of heat, just lack of a good story.”