Ric Flair has weighed in on the highly praised Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay match from AEW All In: London.

Fans have continued to rave about the match since Sunday’s pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, with some going as far as calling it one of the greatest wrestling matches of all time.

“The Nature Boy,” however, believes comparisons to his legendary rivalry with Ricky Steamboat are premature.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the multiple-time WWE Hall of Famer praised Omega and Ospreay but challenged them to replicate that level of performance hundreds of times, as he and Steamboat did during their careers.

“No one has more respect for Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay than me,” Flair wrote. “But to compare them to Steamboat and I is like comparing the Mississippi River to the Pacific Ocean!”

Flair wasn’t done there, pointing to the volume of matches he and Steamboat worked together and the longevity of their rivalry’s reputation.

“When they have a great match 300 times a year and 200 hour broadways, get back to me,” Flair continued. “Until then, there is no problem with being number two. You are great young talent, but let’s get serious kids! You should only hope that you have people talking about your matches 37 years later! WOOOOO!”