WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is celebrating 50 years of his career on Twitter this week.

Flair has listed his debut match as a 10-minute time limit draw with “Scrap Iron” George Gadaski on December 10, 1972 at an AWA event in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. However, The Nature Boy took to Twitter this week and thanked fans for 50 years, posting photos of WWE Hall of Famers and legends – The Iron Sheik, Ken Patera, Jim Brunzell, and Greg Gagne. These are the then-students that Flair trained with under WWE Hall of Famer Verne Gagne before his debut in 1972.

“Thank You Guys For 50 Years! Still Alive & Going Strong! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair,” Flair wrote with the four photos.

Flair posted another tweet with WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and called him the best opponent he’s ever had. The clip is from WCW/NWA Chi-Town Rumble 1989, which saw Steamboat defeat Flair to become the new NWA World Heavyweight Champion in the main event.

“You’re The Greatest Opponent I’ve Ever Had. No One Can Follow This! It’s The Best Thing Going EVER. Period. WOOOOO!,” Flair wrote.

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson commented on Flair’s Instagram post on the 1989 match he had with Steamboat, and gave his thoughts on the match, and performers.

“Brother, that chop sequence, into the turnbuckle up and over bump, into the cross body, into a reversal will always be one of the greatest false finishes of all time. Just look at all the people stand up because they believed. Also, look at Steamboats energy, body language and facial expression when he’s pinning you. That’s how you connect with the crowd. Bravo to both of you & the ref [applause emoji x 4],” Rock wrote.

Flair later tweeted a screenshot of The Great One’s comments and responded with, “Thank You For All Of The Respect @TheRock!”

Flair continued his Sunday posts with a plug for the new 50 Years of Ric Flair t-shirt.

“Today’s The Day! Celebrate #50YearsOfFlair With Me With This Limited Edition Shirt From RicFlairShop.com! WOOOOO!,” he wrote.

Flair then took to Twitter on Monday and vowed to never retire. He thanked everyone for posting their memories anad congratulatory posts on social media.

“Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Celebrate My 50 Years In The Business! One Thing Is For Certain… I WILL NEVER RETIRE! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair,” Flair wrote with a photo of a 50th Anniversary cake, with balloons in the background.

The Nature Boy also posted a new YouTube video to celebrate 50 Years of Flair, which you can see below.

After losing a Career Threatening Match to WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels back at WrestleMania 24 in 2008, Flair wrestled 4 matches on the Hulkamania Let The Battle Begin Tour of Australia, then wrestled 11 bouts for TNA. Flair returned to the ring on July 31 of this year, wrestling what was billed as his “Last Match” for a one-night only Jim Crockett Promotions event held in conjunction with Starrcast V. He teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat AEW’s Jay Lethal and WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett.

Shortly after his “Last Match” back in July, Flair commented on how he already wished the tag team bout was not his last match. Flair had just appeared at World Wrestling Council’s 49th Anniversary Show in Puerto Rico, and mixed it up with promotion co-owner and WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon, who was there as his son Carlito defeated Andrade. Flair confirmed that he received an offer to work a match in Puerto Rico, and has said he’s received other big-money offers.

You can see Flair’s related tweets below, along with the YouTube video:

Thank You Guys For 50 Years! Still Alive & Going Strong! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair pic.twitter.com/OrsMVZHOBz — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 25, 2022

You’re The Greatest Opponent I’ve Ever Had. No One Can Follow This! It’s The Best Thing Going EVER. Period. WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/peGgH65Xzb — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 25, 2022

Today’s The Day! Celebrate #50YearsOfFlair With Me With This Limited Edition Shirt From https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/PykxLLgImi — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 25, 2022

Thank You For All Of The Respect @TheRock! pic.twitter.com/R7aPr2NfXB — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 25, 2022

Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Celebrate My 50 Years In The Business! One Thing Is For Certain… I WILL NEVER RETIRE! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair pic.twitter.com/tOhGVpcrJB — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 26, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.