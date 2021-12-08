The legendary Ric Flair spoke about losing the NWA world title to Kerry Von Erich in 1984 on the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast. Read below as the Nature Boy discusses why Von Erich’s reign only lasted three weeks, and why Flair was crowned champion again shortly after.

On dropping the title to Kerry Von Erich in Dallas:

“The night before I lost the belt to Kerry in Dallas at the David Von Erich Memorial, I wrestled Roddy Piper for an hour in The Civic Center (for Don Owen’s Portland territory) with the special referee, Red Bastien. We stayed up and drank until 6 A.M. My flight was at 8 A.M. So I didn’t go to bed all night long. I landed in Dallas. I went and did the thing in the afternoon with Kerry, and then I took off to go overseas, and Kerry missed his first shot and they gave it back to me when I went to Japan.”

Whether Von Erich’s title reign was supposed to last longer:

“Yes, absolutely. He was supposed to have it. He missed his first shot. I don’t know where it was and I don’t know why he missed it. If there’s any truth in the history, there are obvious reasons why he may have missed it, but once again, the greatest kid in the world, but we all have our demons. I was going over there to wrestle Harley (Race). We were getting paid a lot of money to wrestle in Singapore and then Hong Kong. We flew back into Tokyo and they called me and said, ‘You’re going to take the belt off Kerry, and we’re flying him over there now.’ That’s how that happened. It could have been due to injury. I don’t know. I just know he missed it. That’s why I got it back.”

