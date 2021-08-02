WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is reportedly no longer with the company, according to WrestlingInc and Fightful.

Flair requested his release and it was granted, effective today.

The Nature Boy signed a new deal with WWE in 2020 after his last contract expired at the end of 2019. Flair was involved in a RAW relationship storyline earlier this year with daughter Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans, but that was nixed when Evans announced her legitimate pregnancy.

Stay tuned for more on Flair’s status.

