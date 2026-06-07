Ric Flair is encouraging people to recognize the importance of organ donation, drawing from his own experience with a life-threatening health crisis in 2017. During a recent interview, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on his medical struggles and praised those who choose to become organ donors.

Flair began by discussing the severity of the health issues he faced several years ago, noting that his condition became so serious that organ failure was a concern.

“The severity of my health issue in 2017, I don’t think I required any thought process for a transplant, but maybe because my kidneys totally failed. That may have been a possibility.”

Flair then turned his attention to organ donors, specifically referencing a recent donation that left a strong impression on him. He described the decision to donate an organ as one of the most selfless acts a person can make.

“The donor program and to think that Sebastian’s kid or Wendy’s son went and did this without telling anybody is one of the most personal sacrifices anybody can make.” “It’s a big deal to give away an organ.”

While Flair briefly joked about his own health history, he quickly returned to the seriousness of the topic and emphasized the impact organ donation can have on someone’s life.

“Duke wants me to donate my whole body to him to figure out how I’m still alive.”

Flair said donating an organ requires both commitment and good health, making it an extraordinary gift for someone in need.

“It’s a huge thing to be able to be in good enough shape and good enough health to give an organ that can help someone else live.”

Having survived a medical emergency that left him with only a small chance of survival, Flair said he has a deep appreciation for those willing to help others through organ donation.

“I, being really sick and like 5% chance to live, I really appreciate that.”