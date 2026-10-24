Ric Flair is back home recovering after being hospitalized following a scary fall in Tampa, Florida, on Friday.

The 77-year-old WWE Hall of Famer was treated for an eye injury at Tampa General Hospital after reportedly falling outside the Wagamama restaurant and bar. Flair remained at the hospital until early Saturday morning before being released.

Taking to social media on Saturday afternoon, Flair thanked fans for their support and expressed appreciation for the medical professionals who treated him.

“Thank you all for the messages and prayers,” Flair wrote. “I will get back to you each individually as I get stronger. Thank you to all the Tampa General Hospital staff and doctors that put up with me until 4:30am. I appreciate you all and thank you for everything you did for me!”

He continued, “I am focused on my healing and recovery right now. I will be okay!”

Flair also addressed activity on his Facebook account during his hospitalization, explaining that he no longer controls the page amid an ongoing legal dispute with a digital talent agency.

“And just so you know for those who were asking and wondering, I don’t own my own Facebook page anymore,” he wrote. “I apologize for the reckless posting behavior on my Facebook when I was in the hospital. It was completely inappropriate!”

According to TMZ, Flair suffered the fall after getting up from the Wagamama bar and crossing the street. The report noted that he sustained a facial injury and was bleeding heavily from his eye before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The incident came just hours after Flair announced that he would be unable to attend Washington State Horror Con this weekend due to a separate medical issue.

Flair has been dealing with a blood clot in his leg for several months, which has limited his ability to travel long distances. He is reportedly scheduled to undergo a procedure to address the affected vein.

Despite the recent health setbacks, Flair has assured fans that he is focused on recovering and expects to be okay.