Ric Flair reportedly wasted little time returning to one of his regular hangouts following a recent hospitalization.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer was hospitalized on October 23 after suffering injuries to his head and right eye in a fall near his Florida home.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Flair was back at the same bar where he had been drinking the following evening.

Meltzer explained that Flair had originally been scheduled for an autograph appearance in Seattle, but was unable to travel due to a blood clot in his leg.

“Ric Flair, he was drinking. So he was supposed to be in Seattle for, you know, an autograph thing,” Meltzer said. “And I guess he’s had problems with blood clots, so he was not allowed to fly.”

Meltzer noted that the establishment is located close to Flair’s home and is somewhere the wrestling legend regularly spends his time.

“So he said the bar he was at is the bar he is always at. That is his place. It’s right by his house. He doesn’t have to drive there, could walk there,” Meltzer continued. “And he goes there early in the morning, and that’s his day.”

As for the accident itself, Meltzer said the exact circumstances remain unclear, although Flair apparently fell while attempting to cross the street.

“And he went there, and I’m not sure exactly what happened. Like, he’d left his phone, so he wasn’t leaving, but he went to go across the street and fell down and hit his head, messed up his eye really bad.”

Despite the injuries and subsequent hospitalization, Meltzer said Flair had already returned to his familiar surroundings by the following evening.

“You know, was hospitalized. He’s out of the hospital. He’s okay. He’s at the same place that he was yesterday morning, tonight,” Meltzer said. “So there you go. You know, it’s not even keeping him home.”

Meltzer did not specify exactly when Flair was discharged or how much time had passed before he returned to the establishment.

Flair addressed the situation himself on October 24, sharing a photograph showing a bandage over his right eye while thanking those who reached out following the incident.

“Thank you all for the messages and prayers! I will get back to you each individually as I get stronger. Thank you to all the Tampa General Hospital staff and doctors that put up with me until 4:30am. I appreciate you all and thank you for everything you did for me! I am focused on my healing and recovery right now. I will be okay!”