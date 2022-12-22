Ric Flair recently talked about a wide range of topics on his To Be The Man podcast, including Shane Douglas, who recently said in an interview that he hopes Flair has found peace.

Douglas and Flair had their issues over the years dating back to when Douglas and Flair were in WCW in the early 90s. In the past, Douglas ripped Flair in segments on ECW TV and in shoot interviews.

“He’s got that 30-year itch. He just can’t get over me. He said he wished me the best, which is the nicest thing he’s ever said about me. I have found it Shane, and once again, you told another story. Shame on you because why would I try to fly out of a town when I never fly out at night? Nobody took me to the airport. I didn’t stop in 10 bars. Yes, I still drink. It’s my business, not yours, and you were right about one thing. I got paid a sh*t load of money. You didn’t. Don’t worry about me finding me. I wish that Shane Douglas can find Troy Martin, whoever that is, and that Troy Martin can find Shane Douglas, whoever they are. As an FYI, he’s another guy that Bischoff brought in for me to put over. See, I just can’t get rid of Bischoff.”

“Thirty years later Shane. Get over it. Why can’t he just forget about me? Face to face, he’s the nicest guy in the world to me, but he just loves to talk. Someone told me he worked at Target. I did the Wikipedia and he did work at Target. A lot of the fans that have come to see me over the years work at Target, shop at Target. I shop at Target, but you certainly don’t have a resume that can ever, ever, comment on me or my career. Please, get over it.”

“Here’s the deal about me. I have committed adultery. I have done everything wrong there is in making personal decisions about women. I have been in rehab. We’re going into the new year. I almost died twice, once in an airplane crash, three times, once when I got hit by lightning, third time, five years ago in Chicago. I still drink. I still work out. I still have fun. I live in the fraternity house in Tampa. Wendy lives at the beach and comes down here because she gets tired of fraternity house. She can take one weekend of it, sometimes two. I’m going to continue to live here until one day you get the call. Then you know what you’re going to say? You’re going to say, just like Frank Sinatra did, at least he did it his way and he had fun, and right now, I’m laughing and having fun, and for every mother fu**er out there that wishes they were me, and there are millions of you, and after this documentary, you’re gonna be going, holy sh*t. To have lived one day of his life, whether it was the hard times or the good times, to have lived one minute of that life, holy sh*t, luckiest motherfu**er alive.”