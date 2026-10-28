Ric Flair has provided another update on his recovery from a recent fall, revealing that additional surgery may be necessary to repair the damage to his injured eye.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer took to social media on Wednesday, October 28, sharing a photo alongside members of the University of South Florida Eye Institute. Flair indicated that he still has at least one more procedure ahead of him, with a potential skin graft also being considered.

“One more surgery and one more possible skin graft, and then I will be good to go!” Flair wrote. “Thank you USF Health Eye Institute!”

The 77-year-old wrestling legend suffered the injury on October 23 after falling outside Wagamama restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Flair reportedly experienced significant bleeding around his eye and was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

After spending the night under medical care, Flair was released and returned home the following day.

Despite the injury, Flair has remained active on social media. Earlier this week, he shared a photo with former wrestler Joe Gomez at Tropicana Field, where the Tampa Bay Rays are competing in the World Series. Flair’s injured eye remained covered with a bandage in the photo.

The eye injury comes as Flair continues dealing with a separate medical issue involving a blood clot in his leg. The condition has restricted his ability to travel for more than three or four hours at a time, forcing him to withdraw from previously scheduled appearances.

Flair is also expected to undergo a procedure to address the affected vein.

Meanwhile, another upcoming appearance has officially been canceled.

WrestleCade Entertainment announced that Flair will no longer be appearing at WrestleCade Weekend, scheduled for November 27-29 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“Late Monday afternoon, WrestleCade Entertainment was notified by SSG that Ric Flair will no longer be appearing at WrestleCade Weekend,” organizers stated.

“We know many fans were looking forward to meeting Ric, and we understand the disappointment this announcement brings. Refunds for all Ric Flair Meet & Greet tickets will be processed by the end of today.”

Organizers confirmed that WrestleCade Weekend will proceed as scheduled, with additional guest announcements still planned.

KEEP UP WITH THIS STORY: Ric Flair October 2026 Blood Clot and Recovery Tracker