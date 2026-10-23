WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed that he is dealing with a blood clot in his leg, forcing him to cancel an upcoming scheduled appearance.

Flair took to X to announce that he would no longer be appearing at Washington State Horror Con in Seattle due to medical restrictions placed on his travel.

According to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer, doctors have advised him to limit his travel to three or four hours while he deals with the condition.

“I want to sincerely apologize to my agent, Steve Solomon, Washington State Horror Con, Big Event NY, and especially all my fans in Seattle for having to cancel my scheduled appearance,” Flair wrote.

“Unfortunately, I am dealing with a blood clot in my leg, and my doctors have limited my travel to 3–4 hours. Seattle falls outside that range, and as disappointed as I am, I have to put my health and recovery first.”

Flair went on to acknowledge the seriousness of blood clots, noting that the condition can potentially become life-threatening if complications develop.

The 77-year-old wrestling legend also revealed that he is scheduled to undergo a medical procedure involving the affected vein, which he hopes will allow him to return to traveling without the current restrictions.

“I’m scheduled to have a procedure to strip the affected vein, which my doctors expect will allow me to be cleared for more travel afterward,” Flair continued.

“Please know this decision was not made lightly. I am truly sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment, and I am incredibly grateful for your patience, understanding, and continued support.”

Flair concluded his statement by thanking fans for their understanding and expressing optimism about his recovery.

“I look forward to getting healthy and seeing you all down the road. Thank you for the love and support.”

No specific date for the planned procedure was announced.