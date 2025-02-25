– While appearing on Made It Out, former WWE Superstar and Pure Fusion Collective leader Sonya Deville spoke about how she isn’t sure if her wrestling career is over or not.

“I was signed at 21, and now I’m 31,” she said. “We just parted ways a week ago. It’s crazy. I’m still processing it, so I don’t have all the answers yet. Ten of the coolest years of my life. I got to grow up in that world and a lot of my ideologies and mentalities were shaped by that company, which are cool because it gave me more of a work ethic than I had. Time management skills, traveling all over the world and seeing things with my friends. I had some of the best times ever. I’ve been to 50 countries, wrestled everywhere. It was so fun, but I’ve always known there were going to be different chapters of my life. I have so many dreams. Acting was my first love, so I want to nourish that and feed that. I’m so big on signs from the universe. The week I parted ways with WWE, I simultaneously booked my first big movie project. That’s not happenstance. I had done a good amount of auditions throughout the year and nothing worked out like we wanted. To have the first big one hit the same week, it’s not irony, it’s really a testament to what my next path is. I’d be lying if I said I’ve just been sitting at home the last two weeks. I’m obviously upset, and there are things I’m going to miss, but at the end of the day I’m a hustler and I have two kids and a wife to take care of, so I’ve been working my butt off from the moment I got the phone call. I don’t know if wrestling is over for me yet, that’s something I’m figuring out and I’m giving myself the time to decide what the next moves are. We have some really fun things in the works that I’m excited to share with everybody. I’m very in the mentality of nothing happens to you, it happens for you. I don’t have an ounce of anger, regret. Even the sadness, the sadness is just missing the moments, but the sadness isn’t, ‘Oh my God, I want to be back there right this second.’ It truly isn’t. I’m so at peace with that is happening because I’m such a strong believer in the Universe. I know that everything is going to be okay and I know there are bigger things out there for me. What a great ten-year foundation laid. What a great first chapter of my adult-hood. I’ve collected more knowledge, wisdom, life experiences, than I could have anywhere else. I’m excited.”

– During an appearance on Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM, WWE Hall of Fame legend “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair spoke about what he told Charlotte Flair after she was unmercifully booed during her recent return appearance to WWE TV.

“I told her, ‘You’re not going to have a friend left.’ She just keeps getting better,” he said. “She’s never satisfied with her performance. She’ll pick it apart. She really has her feet on the ground now when it comes to knowing her character and going out there. When she starts talking, you listen. It’s so natural. I know that they write some stuff for her and she writes some stuff, and they get together, but she is so confident. Sometimes, it takes a lot to get that way. She just rolls now and just looks the part. She just oozes confidence. I don’t see the nervous pacing back and forth. She knows she’s got it. She can sit there and think about it. I never even ask her anymore. She just goes out there and knocks it (out of the park) and continues to get better.”

