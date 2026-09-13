Ric Flair is scheduled to appear at Bristol Motor Speedway during its September 17–19 NASCAR weekend, which also includes live wrestling and an appearance by Ricky Morton.

Flair is advertised for Saturday, September 19, on Trackside Live. Hosts Kenny Wallace and John Roberts begin the show at 4 p.m. Eastern.

The speedway’s Fan Zone wrestling program runs Friday, September 18, from 12:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., then Saturday from 12:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Eastern.

Ricky Morton, Kerry Morton, Alex Taylor, Axton Ray, Clara Carter and Caleb Konley are among those advertised. A championship match is planned to close Saturday’s wrestling, followed by fan meet-and-greets.

The speedway says there is no additional charge for the Fan Zone wrestling. Flair Spirits is also sponsoring Josh Bilicki’s No. 66 Ford in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Source: Bristol Motor Speedway’s wrestling and Flair appearance announcement.