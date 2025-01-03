QT Marshall has earned himself a future ROH World TV Championship match after “defeating” Komander on this week’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub.

The match ended in a 10-minute time limit draw, which means that Marshall will get a future title shot. As of this writing, there’s no word on when the match will be taking place.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has nothing but high praise for AEW President Tony Khan and the work he’s been doing as of late.

During a recent appearance on the “Five Star Podcast,” The Nature Boy opined on Tony Khan’s promotion and their friendship.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On AEW: “They’re doing a phenomenal job, AEW. They’re on a level playing field entertainment-wise with anybody.”

On his friendship with Tony Khan: “We’re very close. I think he’s one of the greatest, not just great promoter, I think he’s one of the greatest people, human beings I’ve ever met. He is very caring and genuine guy. He’s got more money than God. I bought time on a jet — Tony’s got a jet, probably several.”

During a recent appearance on “The West Sport” podcast, Grayson Waller commented on whether WWE will push some boundaries when WWE RAW moves to Netflix next week.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On WWE moving to Netflix: “It’s super exciting. Obviously, you know already, the fan base on Netflix is a lot bigger. We’re going to be in a lot more homes, pretty much everyone, their mom, their grandma, their cousin, everyone has a Netflix account and being able to continue to watch NXT, SmackDown, Raw, PLEs, all of it on Netflix is going to be great. But for us too, this is an opportunity for us to kind of show out in a different platform and not having those constraints of a television network is kind of the way I think about it. I think Netflix believes in the WWE product and WWE is ready to deliver something huge. I think Netflix is the perfect home for it.”

On the temptation of pushing boundaries on Netflix: “I think there’s definitely the temptation to do that, but for WWE, we are a family product and as much as we like to push the envelope at times, we do it at times when it’s necessary. Even though we’re on Netflix and maybe people think that the gloves are off and we can say what we want, at the end of the day, we still want families to come to the show, we still want you to bring your son and your daughter. So, Grayson Waller is going to say some mean things, but he’s going to be very careful about what he says.”