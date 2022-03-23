WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his thoughts on AJ Styles and compared Styles to Bryan Danielson during the latest “Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored” episode. Flair thinks Styles is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time.

“AJ is one of the greatest babyfaces of all time. When he wants to be, he can be soft and mellow, which he really is in real life. He’s a very humble guy. He’s very likable. He can do anything.”

While he’s a big fan of Danielson, he doesn’t think he’s as good as Styles.

“Bryan Danielson is very good, but he’s not AJ Styles,” Flair said.

