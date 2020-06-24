Ric Flair Says Charlotte Is Being Courted For Work Outside Of Wrestling, Calls Her The Biggest Star In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with Wrestling Inc. to talk about his daughter, former NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Charlotte being pursued by work outside of wrestling:

I’m actually hoping that when she finishes her commitments up at SummerSlam or whenever it is – I have no idea when. I know she has a TV series looking at her and she’s got fitness people wanting to do work with her. I hope that she takes as long as she wants off so that all these people that can fill her shoes and do that every night have the opportunity and God bless that thought.

Calls her the biggest star in WWE:

I know she’s the biggest star, but she’s the best wrestler too! You know what I mean? I swear to God, it makes me so damn mad. These people say, ‘Oh, you’re holding back…’ Okay. Well, you know what? The only way to find out who we’re holding back as turn it over to them. I’ll give you the list of names they keep running by me that the media keeps bringing up – give it to them. Let’s see them stick a moonsault every night. Let’s see them do a corkscrew moonsault off the top rope onto five people. Give them a great match – not a good match – every time out. Come on, name the five women that could do that. Name the two. I just named the one.

Comparisons between her and Trish Stratus: