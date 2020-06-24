Ric Flair Says Charlotte Is Being Courted For Work Outside Of Wrestling, Calls Her The Biggest Star In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair spoke with Wrestling Inc. to talk about his daughter, former NXT women’s champion Charlotte Flair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Charlotte being pursued by work outside of wrestling:
I’m actually hoping that when she finishes her commitments up at SummerSlam or whenever it is – I have no idea when. I know she has a TV series looking at her and she’s got fitness people wanting to do work with her. I hope that she takes as long as she wants off so that all these people that can fill her shoes and do that every night have the opportunity and God bless that thought.
Calls her the biggest star in WWE:
I know she’s the biggest star, but she’s the best wrestler too! You know what I mean? I swear to God, it makes me so damn mad. These people say, ‘Oh, you’re holding back…’ Okay. Well, you know what? The only way to find out who we’re holding back as turn it over to them. I’ll give you the list of names they keep running by me that the media keeps bringing up – give it to them. Let’s see them stick a moonsault every night. Let’s see them do a corkscrew moonsault off the top rope onto five people. Give them a great match – not a good match – every time out. Come on, name the five women that could do that. Name the two. I just named the one.
Comparisons between her and Trish Stratus:
This is another point that people don’t listen – Trish Stratus wanted to come back, right? If Trish was the greatest and arguably she could have been. It would be her or Lita – that’d be pretty much a two-person conversation from what I’m told or what I remember in terms of wrestling skills. If Trish wants to wrestle Charlotte, why didn’t she ask for 30 other girls. You know why? Because she wanted to wrestle the best. I can’t do what Shawn [Michaels] did. You know what I mean? And neither could Randy. My favorite saying of Randy is, ‘If he can’t give it, he can take it.’ You know what I mean? And they did everything. Sometimes a moonsault is the difference. Sometimes a suplex off the top. Sometimes it’s expression, looks, timing. There’s so much and for her to cram all this into six years, this month, and to be criticized for being great? Give me a break. Jesus!
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Carmella and Corey Graves Trend After Fans Post Rumors Stemming from Podcast Discussion
- Drake Maverick Files To Trademark His Former Name
- Original Plans for the Hacker Storyline on WWE SmackDown Revealed
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea