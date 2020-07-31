Ric Flair Says Charlotte’s Surgery Was A Success: “She’s Doing Great But She’s Missing Every Second Of It”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Bleacher Report where the Nature Boy provided an update on daughter Charlotte Flair following surgery to repair damages caused by her breast implants. The former 16-time world champion states that the Queen is doing great, but anxiously awaiting to return to the squared circle.

She’s doing great, she of course is climbing the walls. I just got a text from her about a half-hour ago, ‘Dad, I’m going crazy.’ She is so intense and so invested in our business, in the product, in her work ethic. This surgery was something that had to take place. Personally, I wish she had done it earlier, but she would never ever leave without fulfilling what she felt she had to do. This was something that was bad. … Nobody made her stay, nobody did anything. She’s never going to ever be any less than 100 percent committed to the success of the company and her career and her involvement. She’s doing great, but she’s missing every second of it. She does not know how to turn it off. But that’s what makes her how great she is. She can have the greatest match in the world and she won’t rest on those laurels for one second.

Charlotte had also released a Twitter thread discussing the surgery, and why she thought it was necessary to take care of it now. You can check out Flair’s full interview here.