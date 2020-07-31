Ric Flair Says Charlotte’s Surgery Was A Success: “She’s Doing Great But She’s Missing Every Second Of It”

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently spoke with Bleacher Report where the Nature Boy provided an update on daughter Charlotte Flair following surgery to repair damages caused by her breast implants. The former 16-time world champion states that the Queen is doing great, but anxiously awaiting to return to the squared circle.
She’s doing great, she of course is climbing the walls. I just got a text from her about a half-hour ago, ‘Dad, I’m going crazy.’ She is so intense and so invested in our business, in the product, in her work ethic. This surgery was something that had to take place. Personally, I wish she had done it earlier, but she would never ever leave without fulfilling what she felt she had to do. This was something that was bad. … Nobody made her stay, nobody did anything. She’s never going to ever be any less than 100 percent committed to the success of the company and her career and her involvement. She’s doing great, but she’s missing every second of it. She does not know how to turn it off. But that’s what makes her how great she is. She can have the greatest match in the world and she won’t rest on those laurels for one second.
Charlotte had also released a Twitter thread discussing the surgery, and why she thought it was necessary to take care of it now. You can check out Flair’s full interview here.
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Aleister Black Makes Interesting Series of Posts After RAW Angle, Teases Possible Changes?
- AJ Styles Guesses That WWE Is Most Likely Running Events At The Performance Center Until 2021
- Backstage Talk on How WWE Stars Feel About Leon Ruff
- WWE Payback Reportedly Planned for One Week After SummerSlam
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- WWE Stars and Kairi Sane Comment on Her WWE Departure, AJ Styles Reacts
- Big Opening Segment, #1 Contender’s Match and More Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing